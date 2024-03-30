Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): The traditional festival of Rangpanchami Ger was celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in attendance.

The Rangpanchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal to each other on the occasion. They also spray gulal and colours with the aide of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Addicted to Marijuana Dies After Being Gagged With Duct Tape by Staffers at Deaddiction Centre in Coimbatore, Accused Arrested.

According to information, it this is a 75-year old tradition in the city. Earlier, people would come out in the Rajwada area mounted on bullock carts and spreading colour as they made their way around the city. These days the use of water tankers and motor pumps to sprinkle colour is more popular.

The 'Ger' yatra started from Nursing Market areas of old city Indore and made its way to the Rajwada area in the city. During this, thousands of people walked along with the 'Ger' all the way. The huge crowd of people already present at Rajwada were also drenched in colours on the occasion. People were seen carrying packs of colours and colour sprinklers in their hands.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy ‘Scam’: AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot Appears Before ED in Connection With Money Laundering Case.

This year CM Mohan Yadav also participated in the Ger which started from the Nursing market area.

"It is a years-old tradition of Indore and over 75 years have been passed to organise 'Ger' on the occasion of Rangpanachami. Today, I am happy that I am participating in this Ger. I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion," CM told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Indore district administration has made full security arrangements for the festival and deployed a sufficient number of police personnel for the proper execution of the festival. Apart from Indore district, police forces from nearby areas have also called here on the occasion.

Police and the district administration have also created a temporary control room at Rajwada from where the entire area is being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav extended greetings to all the citizens of the state on the occasion of Rangpanchami.

CM Yadav told ANI, "This festival of colours will bring good fortune to your life. I extend my greetings to all of you on behalf of the MP government". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)