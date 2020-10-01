Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) September 30 (ANI): A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recoveries, 2,316 deaths and 20,997 active cases.

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

