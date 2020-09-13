Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,281 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 88,247, health officials said.

With 34 fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,762, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

Of them, seven patients died in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Sagar and Shahdol, two each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Betul, Tikamgarh and Guna and one each in Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Narsinghpur, Satna, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara and Anuppur, officials said.

A total of 1,600 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 65,998.

Also Read | Indian Army, China’s PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

At 351, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state on Sunday, followed by 242 cases in Bhopal, 196 in Jabalpur and 156 in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 16,782 with 458 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 13,187, including 324 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 7,640 and 6,214 respectively.

At 5,011, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,085 and 1,796 such cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 6,487 active containment zones.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister Vijay Shah shared in a tweet on Sunday evening that he has tested positive for coronavirus and being admitted to a hospital in Indore.

In September so far, 24,282 new coronavirus cases and 368 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 88,247, new cases 2,281, death toll 1,762, recovered 65,998, active cases 20,487, total number of tested people 16,80,074.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)