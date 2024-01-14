Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): With the efforts of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rahgeere Anand Utsav was held in Ujjain on Sunday. People gathered in large numbers to become a part of the celebration.

Girls dressed up in traditional dresses and sang songs hailing Lord Ram carrying aarti thalis. Slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" echoed during Rahgeere Anand Utsav.

Considering the fact that vibrant community life brings joy to the lives of citizens, the state of Madhya Pradesh decided to celebrate Rahgeere Anand Utsav every year between the 14th and 28th of January.

Notably, Rahgeere Anand Utsav aims to organize sports and cultural programmes at the group level to increase participation and enthusiasm among the citizens of the state of Madhya Pradesh. The basic spirit of Rahgeere Anand Utsav is not competition but participation.

Rahgeere Anand Utsav is organised in both urban and rural areas of Madhya Pradesh in January.

Rahgeere Anand Utsav mainly includes locally popular traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, sack race, tug of war, chair race, Pithu, Sitoliya, spoon race, lemon race etc. and cultural programmes like folk music, dance, and singing, bhajan, kirtan, drama etc. Other programmes decided at the local level are organised every year in the state of Madhya Pradesh during this event.

Rahgeere Anand Utsav is organised in such a way that all sections of society like men and women, citizens of all age groups, disabled etc. can participate in the activities of the festival. To ensure special participation of men/women above 50 years of age, disabled and elderly people, activities suitable for them are organised. (ANI)

