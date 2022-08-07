Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 184 new cases of COVID-19 and two casualties due to the infection that raised the tally to 10,51,278 and toll to 10,762, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 10,39,161 after 220 patients recovered from the infection, he said.

With the positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, the state currently has 1,355 active cases, the official said.

As many as 7,275 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 2,97,72,541, he added.

As per a government release, a total of 12,63,28,056 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 800 jabs were given on Sunday.

