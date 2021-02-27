Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 390 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 2,61,403 while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,863, the state Health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 12 districts of the total 52 districts in the state.

A total of 241 patients were discharged from hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,54,874, the department said.

With 122 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,452 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,033 with the addition of 102 cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths while Bhopal's death toll stood at 618.

Indore is now left with 853 active cases and Bhopal with 574 such cases.

With 18,212 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far crossed 57.69 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,61,403, new cases 390, death toll 3,863, recovered 2,54,874, active cases 2,666, number of tests so far 57,69,798.

