Bhopal, Apr 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,043 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,18,014 while 13 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,086, the state health department said.

A total of 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.

With 866 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 74,895 while that of Bhopal rose to 55,255 with the addition of 618 cases.

Indore reported four deaths taking the toll in the district to 981 while fatalities in Bhopal rose 641 with one more fatality.

Indore is now left with 6,281 active cases while Bhopal has 4,681 such cases.

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities.

With 33,419 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 65.95 lakh.

