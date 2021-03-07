Bhopal, Mar 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 429 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,64,643, the state Health department said.

With three patients succumbing to the viral infections in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count rose to 3,871 in the state, it said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state on Sunday.

A total of 347 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,57,166, the department said.

With 161 new cases during the day, Indore's caseload went up to 60,720 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,655 with the addition of 77 cases.

Indore has so far reported 935 deaths and Bhopal 619.

Indore is now left with 1395 active cases while Bhopal has 634 such cases.

With 16,777 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 58.95 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: total cases 2,64,643, new cases 429, death toll 3,871, recovered 2,57,166, active cases 3,606, number of tests so far 58,95,675.

