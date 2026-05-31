India News | Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri Municipal Team Tracks Dog That Bit at Least 60 People

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Shivpuri Municipality in Madhya Pradesh is on high alert after a black dog reportedly bit at least 60 to 65 people in the city, including children and adults.

Ashok Khare, incharge of Shivpuri Municipality, told reporters here, "Municipal employees are working to catch that black dog. It has bitten at least 60 to 65 people, including both children and adults. It has also bitten my wife; I have brought her to the hospital."

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Khare added that the municipal team is actively tracking the dog. "It is just one single dog. The Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) has given orders to catch it immediately. The municipal team has spread out in all directions," he said.

Moreover, the Supreme Court on May 25 refused to entertain an application filed by an NGO seeking clarification on the court's recent direction permitting euthanasia of dogs in certain circumstances.

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A lawyer, appearing for the NGO, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing of the application for clarification, stating a public statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to eliminate stray dogs.

He said the Supreme Court's order is being misunderstood and implemented in a manner contrary to the law and the Punjab Chief Minister has tweeted that the Supreme Court has given a free hand to kill all the dogs.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the court can't be expected to change its order just because a public statement was made by a Chief Minister.

The bench asked the petitioner to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court since it has allowed the concerned High Courts to continue monitoring the matter, and it will not entertain the issue.

NGO Animals Are People Too filed the application in the pending proceedings before the Supreme Court, saying the court's direction is being misinterpreted by authorities to justify the unlawful killing or removal of dogs.

It has sought clarification from the bench that euthanasia of dogs can be carried out only in narrowly defined circumstances and strictly in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, after due verification by qualified experts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)