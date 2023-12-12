Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and three-time MLA from Ujjain south assembly seat, Mohan Yadav has been declared the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain south assembly constituency and won his second term in 2018. Subsequently, he was elected an MLA for the third time in 2023 and chosen as the CM of the state.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took oath as higher education minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP leader Yadav, who belongs to the OBC community entered politics in 1982 as a co-secretary of student union of Madhav Science College, Ujjain and later he became the president of the student union in 1984.

After that, Yadav was an active member and held various responsibilities of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 1984 to 1992 from district to state level.

Later on he also actively worked in the proceedings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Ujjain district. Yadav became a member of the state working committee of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) in 1997. Thereafter he became a member of the state working committee of BJP in 2004 and also served as the chairman of Ujjain Development Authority from 2004 to 2010.

Besides, he served as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation in 2011-2013. Yadav also received awards from the President of India for the continuous development of tourism in Madhya Pradesh in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013.

Notably, Yadav has been elected as the new CM of the state after the BJP's legislature party meeting held under the supervision of three central observers at BJP office in Bhopal on Monday evening.

The central observers for Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP MP K Laxman and party leader Asha Lakra arrived here on Monday morning.

Senior BJP leaders and former union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and incumbent CM Shivaj Singh Chouhan were in the race for the CM post but the party chose Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

