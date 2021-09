Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

"On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with COVID-19 first dose in a day," he told reporters.

He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has marked September 26 to vaccinate all eligible population with the first dose of COVID vaccine. "We will try to do it," he said.

The minister further said that to curb the spread of the dengue disease in the state, an anti-mosquito fogging drive will be carried out on September 15 in which Chief Minister will participate. (ANI)

