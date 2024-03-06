Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A trainee pilot was injured after a trainer aircraft crash-landed in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The pilot, identified as Nancy Mishra, had sought to make an emergency landing at the Guna Aerodrome after reporting an issue in the aircraft.

Police Officer Chanchal Tiwari shared information about the incident and said, "The trainee aircraft was flying from Neemuch to Dhana Sagar. There was some issue in the aircraft, due to which Chopper pilot Nancy Mishra had to conduct an emergency landing."

"During the emergency landing, trainee pilot Mishra lost control and the aircraft crashed on the banks of a pond. Trainee pilot Nancy Mishra was injured and later hospitalised in the incident," added police officer Chanchal Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concern over the crash and said that an investigation is underway into the reasons for the accident.

"Concerning news has been received about the crash of a trainee aircraft flying on the Neemuch-Dhana-Guna sector at Guna Air Strip. The female trainee pilot is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The reasons for the accident are being investigated," posted Scindia on X. (ANI)

