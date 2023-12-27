Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ujjain Smart City has developed an application 'Ujjain Parksmart' for vehicle packing facilities for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple here in the city.

The application has been launched given the increasing number of devotees here and it is available on the Google Play Store. Four parking lots situated around the temple have been linked with the app in which the devotees can book parking spaces for their vehicles. The devotees can easily book slots in advance to park their vehicles before their arrival.

Ujjain Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak told ANI, "After the construction of Mahakal Mahalok, a large number of devotees are visiting here. Parking of vehicles has always been a challenge, for which we have developed four parking lots around the Mahakal temple, which include Chhota Rudrasagar Parking, Begum Bagh Parking, Triveni Parking and Meghdoot Parking. Keeping in mind the devotees coming from outside, Smart City has created an app linking all four parking lots in which they can check vacant parking space, book slots and can also make payment."

The purpose of the app is that visitors from outside do not have to wander from one parking lot to another. With the app, devotees can check the parking status and availability. They can book the slot according to their convenience and will reach directly to that parking lot, he said.

CEO Pathak further added that it would reduce the crowd on the road and in addition, the devotees would be able to offer prayers to Baba Mahakal with a good experience.

Notably, the number of devotees visiting here has suddenly increased and reportedly around five lakh devotees are visiting the Mahakal temple every day. (ANI)

