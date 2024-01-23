Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner lodged in Indore's central jail died by hanging himself from a bedsheet in the bathroom of the jail on Monday, an official said on Tuesday.

The prisoner was identified as Anil, a resident of Chhatripura, Mhow Naka, Indore and he was imprisoned on the charges of murder of his wife in July last year.

Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar said, "An undertrial prisoner, Anil hanged himself with a bedsheet, which we provide to prisoners, in the bathroom of barrack number two in central jail. On getting information, we sent him to the hospital where he was declared dead."

When asked about the reason behind it, Sonkar said that the prisoner was imprisoned for the murder of his wife and it was revealed from the nearby prisoners that he was mentally disturbed that he would never be released from jail.

"The prisoner had also participated in the Sunderkand path organised in the jail on Monday (on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya) and he had also taken prasad. When discussed with the family members of the deceased, they also said that he was worried about whether he would be released from jail or not," she added.

The prisoner had come here in July last year and was an under-trial prisoner. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The actual reason for the suicide will be known only after investigation but he might have been mentally disturbed due to the murder of his wife, the superintendent further said. (ANI)

