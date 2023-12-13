Bhopal, December 13: Ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the state would follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. "Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.

He further said that it was a matter of pride that Chief Ministers of 11 states are attending the swearing-in-ceremony including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. "We just imagine the assembly of King Indra and this swearing-in-ceremony is going to be something of that kind," he added. Mohan Yadav Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath As New Madhya Pradesh CM (See Pic and Video).

Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital. Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM-designate Jagdish Devda said, "Our state moves forward and we will do everything that will lead to the progress of the state. PM Modi is the heart of MP and MP is in the heart of PM Modi. BJP is capable of giving a big responsibility to a simple party worker...It can happen only in this party."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other top BJP leaders will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

"Our newly designated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath in the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic," said BJP state president VD Sharma. Mohan Yadav Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislature Party Leader Sworn In as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (See Pic and Video).

"PM Modi, Shah, Nadda along with other party officials, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states, will be present in the ceremony. Apart from this, a large number of party workers will also be present in the program. I welcome everyone attending the program," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)