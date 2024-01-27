Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the state's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) surpassed the national average by 0.5 percent in the year 2021-22.

CM Yadav told ANI, "Ever since the Madhya Pradesh government has implemented the New Education Policy (NEP), the Gross Enrollment Ratio has increased significantly. The GER of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 28.9 per cent as compared to national level which is 28.4 percent in year 2021-22."

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: From Changes in Income Tax Slabs to Additional Allowances, List of Changes Salaried Class Expects From the Interim Budget This Year.

"Maximum enrollments in the state have been done at the graduation level. Surpassing the national average is a major achievement of our government and I congratulate everyone for this," the CM said.

He further added that despite the challenges of COVID-19, the state government not only maintained the level of quality education, but also successfully implemented the new education policy at every level. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2024 Expectations in Crypto Industry: From Low TDS Rates to Policy on Cryptocurrency Regulation, Know What the Crypto Experts Expect From the Budget This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)