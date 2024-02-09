New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The second meeting of the Committee of Secretaries, Constituted under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of SC communities like the Madigas was held on Friday.

According to Government sources, on the directions of the Prime Minister, a Committee of Secretaries has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes communities, like the Madigas and other such groups, who have represented that they are not getting their due share of benefits.

Also Read | Haldwani Violence: Six 'Rioters' Killed in Uttarakhand Clashes, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls It 'Planned Attack' (Watch Video).

"The second meeting of the Committee of Secretaries was held. The Committee also met with a delegation of the Madiga community from the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The delegation conveyed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for setting up the Committee of Secretaries," government sources said.

The delegation apprised the committee about the socio-economic conditions of the Madiga community and the difficulties faced by them.

Also Read | PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 To Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 7,500 Crore.

"They requested that the Government of India to ensure that benefits of all the welfare and development schemes of the Central and State Governments should be available equitably to the members of the Madiga and other similarly placed communities," the sources added.

The committee noted the concerns raised by the delegation.

It also informed the delegation that the Government regularly monitors matters relating to the welfare of various sections of society, and assured them that the issues raised by them will be examined and necessary follow-up measures taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)