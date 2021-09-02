Madras (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to permit only native breeds of bulls to participate in Jallikattu events.

The Court today prohibited the participation of imported, hybrid/crossbreed bulls in Jallikattu events.

A division bench headed by Justices N Kirubakaran (retd) and P Velmurugan also directed the state government to encourage bull owners and farmers to groom native breeds by way of subsidy or incentives.

The Court said, veterinarians must certify the bulls before participation in Jallikattu.

Observing preservation of native breeds of bulls, the court also directed the government to avoid artificial insemination of animals as it would deny mating rights of animals which amounts to cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"When rights of 'voice less' animals are violated, this Court has to raise its 'voice' to protect their rights," the Court said while hearing the plea.

Jallikattu, a centuries-old bull-taming sport is celebrated in the second week of January, during Pongal.

In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea. However, the ban was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture. (ANI)

