Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018.

A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, while refusing to allow the reopening of the plant, disposed of the plea filed by Vedanta challenging the closure of Sterlite Copper plant.

The High Court had in January this year reserved its orders on the appeal of Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to shut down its copper smelter in Thoothukudi and seeking the reopening of its plant.

In April last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking reopening of the Sterlite copper smelting plant for maintenance, calling it "frivolous", however, had granted the liberty to the group to approach the Madras High Court with its plea for reopening.

The apex court had on February 18 set aside a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of December 15, 2018, which had allowed the firm to reopen the plant. It had said the NGT did not have jurisdiction to entertain the appeal against the Tamil Nade government's decision.

Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant, after which the plant was closed by the state government. (ANI)

