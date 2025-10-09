Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai Corporation to file a counter affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a directive to the authorities to provide adequate garbage bins at the Smart Fruit Market in Mattuthavani and to prevent vendors from dumping waste in open areas outside the market.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and C. Kumarappan directed the Madurai Corporation to file the counter affidavit along with photographs showing the garbage bins currently available in the market, and to clarify whether there are any plans to increase the number of bins.

Also Read | Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Arrives in India for Week-Long Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Discuss Regional Issues.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Madurai-based advocate S. Krishnakumar. He stated that the market has around 300 shops and is visited daily by thousands of people. Despite being part of the Smart City initiative, the market continues to suffer from severe waste management issues that require immediate attention, he said.

Every day, he had to pass through the Smart Fruit Market to reach the High Court, where he observed vendors dumping waste outside the market premises. Upon visiting the market and making inquiries, he discovered that there was no effective or structured waste disposal system in place. Consequently, fruit vendors, lacking a designated area for waste disposal, were forced to throw their waste outside the market. The resulting foul smell severely affected local residents, shopkeepers, and visitors, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Electricity Employees Strike: Power Supply in Mumbai, Pune, and Other Parts of State Likely To Be Affected As Staff of MSEDCL, MSETCL, and MAHAGENCO Call for 3-Day Bandh, Fadnavis Govt Invokes MESMA; Check Their Demands.

The accumulation of waste created an unhygienic environment and obstructed the pathways, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk through the area. The absence of a clean and accessible walkway caused significant inconvenience, forcing pedestrians onto the main road and putting their safety at risk. Stray cattle, attracted by the discarded fruit waste, rummaged through the garbage, further contributing to traffic congestion. The situation worsened considerably during the monsoon season, he added.

The petitioner pointed out that he had earlier filed a similar public interest litigation (PIL) in 2024. The High Court had then disposed of the petition, directing the Madurai Corporation to consider his representation for installing sufficient garbage bins in the fruit market. The authorities, however, rejected the request, claiming that three garbage bins had already been placed within the Smart Fruit Market and that two to three tonnes of waste were removed daily. They also stated that penalties were being imposed on individuals dumping waste in public areas and on roads.

The petitioner argued that the number of bins provided was grossly inadequate to handle the large volume of waste generated at the market. The lack of sufficient waste disposal infrastructure had directly compelled vendors to dump waste outside the premises, defeating the very purpose of proper municipal waste management, he said. The court adjourned further hearing of the case to October 15. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)