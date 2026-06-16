India News | Madurai Bench Seeks Report on PIL for Power Lines Passing Through Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to file a report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to replace the 'bare overhead wires' with 'bunched insulated cables' or 'underground wires' or to install 'protective casings' on power lines passing through Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary located in Dindigul and Karur districts.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman on Monday was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K Pushpavanam of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to construct dedicated artificial canopy bridges across fragmented road networks in and around the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary to facilitate the safe movement of the arboreal species.

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The petitioner submitted that he had come across a report published in The Hindu about a Slender Loris being electrocuted after coming into contact with a power line in Dindigul district. He pointed out that environmental activists had stressed the need to install insulated cables or protective casings on overhead power lines within and around the sanctuary.

According to the activists, such measures constitute the only long-term solution to prevent the electrocution of Slender Lorises and ensure their conservation.

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The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to install cautionary signboards to alert motorists traversing areas that form part of the Slender Loris habitat in Dindigul and Karur districts. Further, he requested that systematic pruning of tree branches be undertaken only in cases where they pose a risk by coming into dangerous proximity to power lines.

He contended that Article 48A of the Constitution casts a duty on the State to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the country's forests and wildlife.

After hearing the submissions, the Bench directed the State to file a report and adjourned the matter to June 22 for further hearing. (ANI)

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