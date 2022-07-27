Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan was being "run by the mafia" but its countdown has started as people "want to get rid of this dispensation".

Accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of "failing on all fronts", he claimed that not just BJP MLAs, but Congress legislators and ministers have also cornered it over issues of "corruption on public platforms".

"The Mafia is running the Rajasthan government. Be it mining mafia, paper leak mafia or other criminal gangs, the mafia is flourishing in the state and the government is working to protect them instead of taking action.

"People want to get rid of this government and the countdown of the Gehlot government has started," Chugh told reporters at a press conference here.

He said the BJP will give a list of illegal mining activities in the state through its committee which visited Bharatpur, where a seer died days after setting himself on fire protesting "illegal mining" in the area.

To a question on imposing GST on basic food items, Chugh explained that it has been imposed on the packed food items available in the malls but not on food items available in mills and dairies.

On Congress' protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Sonia Gandhi, Chugh said the "looters should have fear".

If the Congress and the Gandhi family think that they are exempt from loot, they are wrong, he added.

