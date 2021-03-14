Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Over 1.29 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,556 centres in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said.

Of these, 1,23,150 got the Covishield vaccine and 6,816 were given Covaxin, they said on Sunday.

Between January 16, when the vaccination drive began, and March 13, a total of 28,19,888 beneficiaries have been given the shots, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)