Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A person was killed after lightning struck a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday after heavy rains lashed parts of the district, they said.

Lightning struck a building in Ganesh Nagar area of Diva town, where a person, identified as Prabhakar Govind Ambre, received serious injuries, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The man was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police official said.

The body was later sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

