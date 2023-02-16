Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported one new COVID-19 case, taking its infection tally to 7,47,461, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest case on Wednesday, the district currently has 10 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No fatality was reported on Wednesday and the death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,969. The count of recoveries stood at 7,36,250, the official said.

