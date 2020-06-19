Pune, Jun 19 (PTI) A day after three people ended their lives in three separate incidents in Pimpri Chinchwad and bodies of a couple and their two minor children were found hanging at their residence in Pune, on Friday, three people allegedly committed suicide in PCMC and Pune limits, police said

According to Pimpri Chinchwad police, a 30-year-old Satara resident who got married recently was found hanging in his house.

"He had returned to the city alone after his firm resumed work 15 days back. His body was found by his roommate when he returned from work," he added.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Pimple Gurav area, while a 45-year-old businessman hanged himself in Singhad Road area, police said.

On Thursday late night, bodies of a couple and their two minor children were found hanging at their residence in Pune city, with police suspecting the family took the step as it was apparently facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19.

Pune police officials said suicide cases during lockdown in March and April have come down by 38 per cent when compared to the same months last year.

"Last year, there were 45 suicides in March and 64 in April, a total of 118. This year we have registered 45 cases in March and 28 in April," an official said.

