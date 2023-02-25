Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A total of 116 persons were arrested and 129 cases were registered in Maharashtra's Thane city after an "all out" anti-crime combing operation was carried out, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Meghalaya Stoles, Nagaland Shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The drive, which started late Friday night, saw the deployment of 223 officials and 1,054 constables, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said.

Also Read | Property Tax in Jammu and Kashmir Will Be One of the Lowest in the Country, Says L-G Manoj Sinha.

"A total of 116 persons were arrested. We registered 129 cases, including for possession of firearms, prohibition, gambling, drugs. We seized property worth Rs 1,13,070 during the all night operation. We booked 1,553 persons for traffic offences and Rs 8.59 lakh were collected in fines," he said.

Another official said a police team was roughed up during the drive in Rajnoli area of Bhiwandi, after which one man was arrested.

The man was held for assault on government servant to deter him from doing his duty as well as other offences, the Kongaon police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)