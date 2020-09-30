Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane has risen to 1,73,074 after detection of 1,259 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll has gone up to 4,426 with 30 more fatalities on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Northeastern States to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till October 3, Dry Weather Likely Over Northwest India During Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, Thane city reported 330 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-323, Kalyan-178 and Mira Bhayander-132, he said.

So far, Kalyan has reported the maximum COVID-19 cases at 41,951, Thane city-36,313, Navi Mumbai-36,257 and Mira Bhayander-18,207, the official said.

Also Read | Honda H’Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda’s Highness Bike Launch Event.

As of now, there are 17,117 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,51,531 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.55 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.56 per cent, he said.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 34,708 COVID-19 cases and 678 deaths due to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)