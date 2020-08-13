Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said.

The spike in the cases was the second highest, he said. The record one-day spike in cases in the state to date was recorded on August 8 at 12, 822.

13,804 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,81,843.

There are 1,47,513 active cases in the state, the official added.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 50 deaths during the day. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,26,356 and death toll to 6,943.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,047.

Pune city reported 1,665 new cases along with 19 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is now 74,305 and death toll is 1,881, the official said.

Of 344 deaths reported during the day, 238 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 66 deaths had taken place in the last one week. 40 deaths had taken place even before that but were added to the toll on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 3,470 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,75,574, while 99 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,061, the official said.

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,38,693 with 3,656 new cases, while 60 fatalities took the death toll to 3,656.

Nashik division has reported 54,753 cases and 1,553 deaths so far.

Kolhapur division has reported 19,296 cases and 534 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 22,081 cases and 722 deaths.

Latur division has reported 12,967 cases and 408 deaths.

Akola division has reported 11,061 cases and 342 deaths and Nagpur division 13,323 cases and 316 deaths.

As many as 565 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra for the viral infection, including 58 who died.

There are 10,15,115 people under home quarantine while 35,880 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,48,313, new cases 12,712, total deaths 18,650, recoveries 3,81,843, active cases 1,47,513 and people tested so far 29,08,887.

