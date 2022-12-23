Alibag, Dec 23 (PTI) A total of 139 persons died and 264 were injured in road accidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2022, a rise from the 124 deaths and 184 injuries in 2021, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Dubai Court Orders Indian-Origin Man To Pay 80,000 Dirhams As 'Blood Money' to Kin of Women Killed in Accident.

Almost 80 per cent of the accidents took place on the three arterial routes, namely Mumbai-Goa national highway 66, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune national highway 04, that pass through the district, he informed.

Also Read | Stock Market Crash: Equities Tumble Nearly 2%; Sensex Settles Below 60,000 and Nifty 17,800.

"On Mumbai-Goa highway, 56 persons died in 168 accidents in 2022. On Mumbai-Pune highway, 78 accidents took place in which 31 died. Wrongful overtaking, speeding, as well as difficulties brought about by the construction for the widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway are main causes," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)