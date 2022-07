Pune, Jul 27 (PTI) Fourteen female students of a polytechnic college in Solapur district of Maharashtra took ill due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Wednesday.

These students are from a hostel in Siddheshwar Women's Polytechnic in Solapur city, located around 240 kms from here.

The affected students were admitted to a hospital and given medical treatment.

They started vomiting after having dinner at the hostel mess on Tuesday, police said.

"We asked the other inmates of the hostel, who complained that sub-standard food was being served at the mess, which could have led to food poisoning," an official of Jodbhavi police station said.

The statements of the students have been recorded and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has collected the samples of the food items from the mess, he said, adding that the health condition of the 14 students is stable.

