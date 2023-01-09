Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) At least 14 persons were injured, six of them seriously, when a mini bus carrying tourists overturned in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Trimbakeshwar-Nashik road around 2 pm when a group of tourists were returning to their hotel after visiting Brahmagiri mountain range, an official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing the mini bus to overturn, he said.

As many as 14 occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Trimbakeshwar Hospital, from where six were shifted to the district civil hospital in Nashik and two to a private hospital, the official said.

The six injured persons at the civil hospital are in a critical condition, he said.

There were 34 passengers, including the driver, in the bus, which was carrying tourists from Buldhana, the official added.

