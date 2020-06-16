India News | Maha: 16 Test Positive, Amravati COVID-19 Count Reaches 364

Amravati (Maha), Jun 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 364 after 16 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, an official said.

Of these, seven are from the old and new parts of Badnera town, including four from a family and a father-son pharmacist duo, he added.

Badnera now accounts for 35 of the COVID-19 cases in the district.

While seven are from Amravati city, the rest two are from Tararkheda Sambhu and Chandur Bazar areas of the district, the official said.

"Cases were reported for the first time from Pathan Chowk, Sainagar, Forest Office premises and Badnera Road," he said.

COVID-19 cases in Amaravti touched the 300-mark on June 11, and reached the 350-mark in just five days on Tuesday, officials painted out.

