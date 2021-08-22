Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old student, who was doing CA foundation course, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pradyumna Mayuresh Chendke, a resident of Laxmi Park in Waghdhara area, they said.

"Till 2.30 am on Sunday, he was cleaning the house with his parents and relatives. After that, he retired to his room on the first floor to sleep. Around 5.30 am, his kin rushed to his room upstairs on hearing the loud sound of a stool falling down. When they knocked on the door of his room, there was no response from inside," an official of MIDC police station said.

"The relatives then found a note lying near the door, which stated - 'I am committing suicide. The front door is closed and the back door is open.' The relatives and parents then entered the room from the rear door only to find his hanging body," he said.

On being alerted, the MIDC police rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.

The motive behind the extreme step is yet to be known. His father owns a stationery shop, while mother is a professor, police said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

