Chandrapur (Maha), Feb 25 (PTI) Two single-storey structures constructed using bamboo at the Bamboo Research and Training Centre (BRTC) at Chichpalli in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district were gutted in a major fire on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Chichpalli village is located around 15 km from Chandrapur city.

"The fire broke out around 3.30 pm on the terrace of the single-storey BRTC building. It soon spread to other structures on the premises, in which two independent blocks- an administrative office and an exhibition centre- constructed using bamboo were gutted," Anant Bhaskarwar, executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

On being alerted, fire-fighters reached the spot and doused the blaze. However, by that time the two blocks had turned to ashes, he said.

District Collector Ajay Gulhane and officials of the PWD and the forest department, among others, visited the spot after the incident.

Bhaskarwar said the reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

According to him, layers of fire-resistant material had been used in the structures that were gutted.

A senior police official said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

BRTC is an autonomous organisation formed by Maharashtra forest department in December 2014 to create self-employment opportunities to local bamboo dependent communities, promote local talent in the field and develop high yield bamboo species through research.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar issued a statement seeking a CID probe into the fire.

"The incident that occurred at the BRTC is unfortunate. BRTC is an important project started for bamboo promotion in the district. It is necessary to find out the facts behind the incident," he added.

