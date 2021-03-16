Palghar, Mar 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing motorcycles and selling them on an online marketplace after forging registration and ownership documents, MBVV police said on Tuesday.

The racket was busted when police was probing a motorcycle theft case of October last year, an official said.

The accused, identified as Shubhamkumar Sharma (22) and Rohan Singh (19), hail from Nalasopara and stole the two- wheelers from Vasai area, he added.

"We have seized a laptop and other electronic devices used by Sharma to forge vehicle documents. A total of 12 motorcycles have been recovered from the duo," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)