Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing vehicles, and recovered a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from their possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the duo, aged 21 and 26, near a hotel in Ranjnoli area, Kongaon police station's senior inspector Ganpat Pingle said.

A stolen motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw, which they were planning to sell, were seized, he said.

A case was registered against them under relevant sections, he added.

