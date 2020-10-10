Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)A house-breaking theft in which cash and ornaments totaling Rs 31.95 lakh were stolen has been solved with the arrest of two persons in Palghar district, Virar police said on Saturday.

MBVV police spokesperson Tukaram Thatkar said jewelery worth Rs 25.20 lakh had been recovered from accused Ibrahim Shaikh and Chidu Rajput.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized.

"They had broken into a house on October 1 in Yeshwant Nagar and looted Rs 31.95 lakh in cash and gold. We have arrested Shaikh and Rajput for the crime and efforts are on recover rest of the loot," a Virar police official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)