Chandrapur, Jun 8 (PTI) Two people were arrested allegedly with tiger bones, whiskers, canines and claws in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, forest department officials said on Tuesday.

Nagendra Wakde and Sonal Dhadse were held by the staff of Sindewahi range following a tip off, and 11 claws, 16 whiskers, four bone pieces and four canines were found in their possession, they said.

They have been remanded in forest department custody for four days for questioning, Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur Circle) NR Praveen said.

