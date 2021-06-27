Nagpur, Jun 27 (PTI) Two Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited personnel were booked for allegedly causing death by negligence in connection with the electrocution of a three-year-old boy in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The child died on Thursday after accidentally touching a distribution point box installed in Sirsi village and a probe found that the incident took place because its two doors had not been kept locked as is mandated, a Bela police station official said.

MSDCL Sirsi sub station junior Hemantrao Dalal and helper Jameel Shaikh were booked under section 304A of IPC, but have not been arrested, he said.

