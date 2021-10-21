Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) Bodies of two unidentified persons were found at different places in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Likely To Withdraw on October 26, Says IMD.

In the first case, the body of a man, aged around 35 to 40 years, was found floating in a creek in Mumbra area at about 8 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Also Read | Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Withdraw On October 26, Says IMD.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, RDMC and police rushed to the spot. The body was fished out and handed over to the Mumbra police who then sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

In another instance, the body of other unidentified man, also believed to be aged around 40, was found lying on a road at Shelar Naka in Dombivli town.

The Dombivli police sent the body for an autopsy, a police official said.

Police in Thane and Dombivli registered cases of accidental death and further investigations were on, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)