Amravati (Maha), Sep 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 244 to touch 10,347 on Friday, while four deaths took the toll to 223, an official said.

Three men and one woman died due to the infection, he added.

The number of people discharged increased by 214 during the day to reach 7,909, leaving the district with 2,217 active cases, he said.

