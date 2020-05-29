India News | Maha: 2,682 New Coronavirus Cases, 116 Deaths, 8,381 Recover

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths on Friday, but in good news, 8,381 COVID-19 patients -- highest in one day so far -- were discharged from hospitals in the state.

It took the total number of cases in the state to 62,228, death toll due to the pandemic so far to 2,098 while the number of recoverd patients jumped to 26,998, said a health official here.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: total number of cases 62,228, new cases 2,682, total number of deaths 2,098, number of discharged cses 26,998, active cases 33,133, number of samples tested 4,33,557.

