Amravati, Sep 16 (PTI) At least 292 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three persons died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said.

The addition of latest cases has taken the tally in the district to 9,673, of which the rural belt accounts for 3,086 infections, the official said.

Also Read | Zhenhua Data Leak: Govt of India Forms Special Committee to Study Case, Submit Report in 30 Days.

The number of recoveries rose to 7,398 after 186 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, he said.

Amravati currently has 2,057 active cases, including 10 patients undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 575 placed in home isolation, he said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha on India-China Border Issue Tomorrow.

As per an official report, three senior citizens died of the infection on Wednesday, taking the toll to 218, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)