Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said 15 lakh people had benefited from 3.23 lakh homes built since November last year as part of a state rural development department scheme.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of Maha Aawas Abhiyan-Rural, Thackeray said the state rural development department had set a target of constructing 8 lakh houses in 100 days, and 3.23 lakh of these have already been built, while the rest would come up in a month's time.

He said self help groups in rural areas had also benefited from the scheme as the construction material was procured from the 'Gharkul Mart' promoted by SHGs.

The construction of the houses started on November 20 last year, and beneficiaries include the landless, construction workers etc, the CM added.

