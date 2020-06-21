Chandrapur, Jun 21 (PTI) Three people were killed on Sunday after the tyre of their car burst and the vehicle rammed into a road divider on Nagpur-Chandrapur highway in Warora tehsil here, police said.

An official identified the deceased as Sunilkumar Agarwal of Datala village in Chandrapur district, Sidheshwar Prabhusalgavnkar of Sindhudurg district and Dashrath Patte.

"They were headed to Nagpur when the car's tyre burst and it hit a divider and went to the other side of the road. Prabhusalgavnkar and Patte died on the spot while Agrawal died en route to the hospital," the Warora police station official said.

