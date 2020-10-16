Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Friday for executing a handstand on the ledge of a high-rise building in the northern suburb of Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

A handstand involves standing in an inverted vertical position supported by the hands, an exercise which has a place in routines ranging from Yoga to gymnastics and modern dance.

A video of the act on a narrow slab on the top-most floor of the 23-storey 'Bharat' SRA building went viral after which local police began a probe, an official said.

"One man can be seen performing the stunt and two others shooting a video, which was later uploaded on Instagram. The man who performed the stunt was held first and later the other two," Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI, said.

They have been charged under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the DCP added.

