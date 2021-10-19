Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Four people have been booked for rape on the complaint of a 26-year-old woman in Thane city in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Air Pollutants Increase Risk of Stillbirth, Premature Deaths: Expert.

A Kasarwadavli police station official said no arrest has been made in connection with the complaint, which was filed on Monday.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Says Will Launch His Own Party, Open to Seat Arrangement with BJP.

"The woman had approached Shri Nagar police, which sent her Kasarwadavli police station as the crime happened here. She has said a man befriended her and cheated her of Rs 5.90 lakh. He had also beaten her up between 2019 and 2021 and raped her in different places. She said he had forced her to have sex with three of his friends," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)