Nagpur, May 15 (PTI) Four men going in a car allegedly in an inebriated condition were chased unsuccessfully by the traffic police before being detained on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Sunday for creating nuisance to the passersby by waving liquor bottles to them and for driving rashly, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 613 Fresh #COVID19 Cases, 784 Recoveries, and Three Deaths in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The incident occurred on Nagpur-Wardha Road in the afternoon, police said, adding that two of the accused are history-sheeters.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

"Of the four accused, three were identified as Aniket Waygokar, Yash Nerkar and Aniket Gajbhiye. They were detained by the traffic police and were found to be under the influence of liquor when they were caught," traffic police inspector (Ajni), Jagvinder Singh Rajput, said.

While Nerkar faces several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Waygaonkar is an accused in a case of assault in Wardha district, he said.

"Their car was heading towards Nagpur at a great speed and they were showing beer bottles to the passersby. Traffic police noticed this near Jamtha and chased the vehicle. However, they managed to escape with great speed. The traffic cops then informed the police control room," Rajput said.

Soon, a 'nakabandi' (road blockade for vehicle checking) was enforced and the car was intercepted, following which they were handed over to Sonegaon police.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)