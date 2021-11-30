Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) As many as 40 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the police for staying illegally in and around Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Tuesday.

DCP, Zone 2, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Pawar told reporters that the arrested men were working as labourers at various locations.

"They didn't possess any valid documents for staying in India," he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act.

The arrests were made from Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi town and Narpoli areas.

